YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of the 2020 death of a Boardman woman.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito is hearing the case against George Hill, 46, of Shields Road in Boardman, who is charged with murder, felonious assault and domestic violence for the June 1, 2020, death of 35-year-old Jennifer Mullen.

Mullen died in St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown from injuries she received either May 30 or May 31, 2020, in her Shields Road home.

Township police were called to her home about 6:40 a.m. May 31 for a report of a person suffering from severe intoxication. When they arrived, they found Mullen in a bathroom foaming at the mouth.

Investigators said Mullen had a skull fracture she received from falling backward out of a tub and hitting her head on the floor. While at the hospital, medical personnel also discovered other injuries on her.

Hill was interviewed by detectives and told them Mullen had died from a fall after a night of heavy drinking. However, an autopsy showed she had little or no alcohol in her system.

Police sent a urine sample to the lab for the Ohio State Highway Patrol to independently confirm the test results of the autopsy. Those tests confirmed the autopsy results.

Hill was not indicted until December of 2020 and he turned himself into police in February 2021.