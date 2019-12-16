Jury selection starts for woman prosecutors say was involved in East Side drug ring

Prosecutors said Baker was one of six people on the East Side selling drugs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was acquitted of attempted murder and aggravated arson charges in 2017 is on trial Monday on a charge jurors deadlocked on.

Jury selection began in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge John Durkin for Nahdia Baker, 32, of Stone Mountain, Ga., on a charge of engaging in a pattern activity that dates back to 2013.

Prosecutors said Baker was one of six people on the East Side selling drugs. Five members of the ring were convicted on charges ranging from aggravated murder to engaging in a pattern activity. One of the defendants is serving a life sentence with no parole after being convicted of four counts of aggravated murder.

In her first trial in October 2017, Baker was acquitted of three counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault, arson and aggravated arson.

Judge Durkin ordered a retrial on the remaining charge jurors could not reach a verdict on. Defense attorneys appealed, claiming double jeopardy, but the Seventh District Court Of Appeals denied the appeal this June.