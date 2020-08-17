Jury selection starts for trial of man accused in 2019 shooting that killed young mother

Crystal Hernandez was holding her 2-year-old son when she was shot and killed in her Youngstown apartment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway Monday morning in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for one of seven men accused in the 2019 shooting death of a young mother in Youngstown.

Larenz Rhodes, 19, is on trial before Judge Anthony Donofrio on a charge of aggravated murder for the Jan. 24 death of Crystal Hernandez, who was killed in her McBride Street apartment.

Police said Rhodes and a group of men shot up the apartment in retaliation for an earlier shooting by Hernandez’s boyfriend. It is not clear if they thought the boyfriend would be in the apartment.

Hernandez was holding her 2-year-old son when she was shot. The child was not hurt.

Two people were charged with felonious assault for the shooting that led to Hernandez’s death and they both pleaded guilty. One of those men was later killed in an unrelated homicide.

Another defendant in the Hernandez case, 22-year-old Marquise Torres-Willis, filed a suppression motion in the case last week, saying his statements to police should be excluded because detectives tricked him and he was under the influence of drugs when he was questioned.

Jurors are being taken to the courtroom of Judge Maureen Sweeney for the selection process. Her courtroom is the largest in the courthouse, so it is easier to space people out and maintain COVID-19 safety measures.

