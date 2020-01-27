Jury selection underway for man charged in 2018 Youngstown murder case

Sherman is on trial for the March 2018 shooting death of Brandon Wareham

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for one of two remaining suspects in a murder on Youngstown’s west side.

Michael Sherman, 20, is on trial for the March 3, 2018 shooting death of Brandon Wareham, 18, on Rhoda Avenue.

Police said Wareham was shot in the driveway of a home where he was called to sell marijuana. Instead, he was shot.

Wareham died a short time later at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

The man accused of firing the shots that killed him, Anthony Winlock, 20, will go on trial at a later date.

Earlier this month, Sherman turned down a plea where he would have served a 14-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito is hearing the case.

A third defendant pleaded guilty last fall.