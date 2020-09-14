Jury selection set for Tuesday for man accused of 2018 shooting death

Myckle Hughes is facing charges for the August 2018 shooting death of Sean Bell

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is set for Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of a shooting death on the East Side just over two years ago.

Myckle Hughes, 23, of Campbell, is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery for the August 2018 shooting death of Sean Bell, 18, on Oak Street Extension.

Police first responded to a report of a car accident, but when they arrived, they found Bell’s body inside the car.

Hughes was arrested several hours later at a business in Campbell.

Judge John Durkin is hearing the case.

Police said Hughes planned to rob Bell but have not released many details. However, defense attorneys last month asked for access to tape-recorded phone conversations from the Mahoning County jail that prosecutors plan to introduce at trial.

This is the second jury trial since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last month, Judge Anthony Donofrio held a murder trial also.

Jury selection will be the same for this trial as it was for Judge Donofrio. The selection process will take place in the courtroom of Judge Maureen Sweeney, who has the largest courtroom in the courthouse, thus making it easier for social distancing.

After a jury is picked, testimony will be heard in Judge Durkin’s courtroom, where juries will also be spaced and partitions have been installed throughout the courtroom.

