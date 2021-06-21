Jury selection begins in Youngstown murder and arson case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for two men accused of shooting a man to death last year and then burning him up in his car.

Julius Kimbrough, 44, of Humboldt Avenue and Dawond Roddy, 36, of West Lucius Avenue, are on trial before Judge Anthony Donofrio on charges of aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence and aggravated arson.

Kimbrough faces a separate count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The two are accused in the shooting death of Raylin Blunt, 42, who was found about 7 p.m. July 1 inside a burning SUV in a field off of McGuffey Road.

An affidavit filed in municipal court said that Kimbrough shot Blunt at a home on Oak Lane after he asked Blunt if he had a gun.

Roddy helped Kimbrough roll the body in a blanket, put it in the SUV and drive it to McGuffey Road, the affidavit said.

The affidavit did not provide a motive for the slaying.

Detectives were able to close the case less than a week after Blunt was found even though it took several weeks for coroners and investigators to identify him.

Police were able to use the vehicle identification number from the SUV to figure out who the SUV belonged to and determined after interviewing family members of the owner, who was Blunt, that he had been missing.