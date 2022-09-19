MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – The trial for a man accused of strangling his wife started Monday in Mercer County Common Pleas Court.

District Attorney Pete Acker said jury selection began about 1:30 p.m. in the case of 44-year-old Eric George.

George is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and criminal homicide in the June 2021 strangulation death of 41-year-old Serena Schoeder.

According to a report, Pennsylvania State Police were called out to the 300 block of N. Perry Highway in Coolspring Township after George said he strangled someone to death.

Troopers found the victim dead inside the home.

Acker said George had a mental health evaluation and was found competent to stand trial but that he intends to mount a defense for a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, which involves a special stipulation.

Acker said George is seeking voluntary manslaughter as a person who kills with unlawful justification, acting on “intense passion resulting from serious provocation.”

Acker said he expects the trial to last all week.