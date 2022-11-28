YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a trio of brothers accused of kidnapping and beating a man last October.

Anthony Ellison, 22 and his brothers, Keith and Kyle Ellison, 21, are going on trial before Judge John Durkin on charges of kidnapping, abduction, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault.

They are accused of beating and kidnapping a man Oct. 5, 2021.

Reports said the victim told police he was beaten by several men he owed money to. He told police he was picked up by several people from a home on Loveland Road, beaten in the car, taken back to the home and beaten again.

The brothers turned themselves into police a few days after warrants were issued for their arrest.