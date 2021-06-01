Jury selection begins in trial for grandpa accused of shooting grandson’s father

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of shooting the father of his grandson to death while the father held the baby.

Louis Littlejohn, 64, of Liberty, faces charges of aggravated murder and murder for the September 2017 shooting death of 27-year-old Charles Prago at a home on Belden Avenue on Youngstown’s south side.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito is hearing the case.

Police said Prago was shot after an argument over a custody dispute.

Police were called to the home about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18 and were clearing the call to go to another call when they heard gunfire.

When they went back to see what happened, Littlejohn ran out of the house, dropped a gun on the ground and surrendered to police.

Police said he ran upstairs, shot Prago as Prago held the baby, then ran back downstairs and surrendered outside.

The baby was not hurt.

Part of the holdup in the case was two examinations of Littlejohn to determine if he could plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

After those evaluations were completed, Littlejohn then switched attorneys.