YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection began Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the case of a man accused of setting a carport on fire in 2020.

Matthew Alexander, 35, of Youngstown, faces charges of aggravated arson and breaking and entering. His case is being heard by Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

Alexander and Ashley Levin, 37, of Austintown, are accused of setting fire to the carport on Sept. 9, 2020. They were indicted in October 2020 by a grand jury.

Levin pleaded guilty on April 14 to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated arson as well as a fifth-degree felony count of breaking and entering. She is expected to be sentenced on June 1.

An entry in her plea form said prosecutors are seeking two to three years in prison as long as she cooperates with the state.

In 2015, Alexander was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to a charge of reckless homicide for the 2014 death of a roommate in Struthers. Alexander was going to argue self-defense in the case before a plea deal was struck.