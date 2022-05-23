YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection will begin Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the man accused of the 2009 death of a Smith Township teenager whose body has never been found.

Robert Lindsey Moore, 51, of Alliance, will go on trial before Judge Maureen Sweeney for the June 2009 death of Glenna Jean White, 17, who had been declared missing before Moore was indicted in December for White’s death.

He has been in the Mahoning County jail since his indictment.

Glenna Jean White (Source: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Moore’s indictment came after investigators with the Portage County Drug Task Force, working another case, received a tip that White had been murdered. Despite multiple searches, her body has never been found.

Prosecutors said eyewitness accounts say that Moore was at an Alden Avenue home in Alliance on June 3, 2009, with White and several other people and they had been drinking.

As the evening wore on, White woke up several people and told them that Moore had tried to rape her. When Moore heard of the accusations, he demanded to take her home in the car of one of the people who were present.

Moore returned an hour later “covered in blood splatter from the waist up,” according to a previous motion in the case. The blood splatter was so thick that his tattoos were not visible.

Moore told people he had been in a bar fight, but the previous motion said there was too much blood on him to account for a simple fight. Moore’s pajama pants were also muddy from the knees down and his hands were “busted up.” White was never seen again.

Shortly after, the car prosecutors said Moore used to drive White in was destroyed in a fire in Sebring. Prosecutors claim Moore burned the car to cover up any evidence.

Moore had served 15 years in prison on a manslaughter charge for the 1993 death of Virginia Lecorcihck, 22, of Alliance, who was beaten to death. Her body was recovered from Berlin Lake.

Prosecutors told Judge Sweeney they planned to tell jurors of that conviction because the circumstances of the crime mirror the death of White; that Lecorchick had been beaten after she refused Moore’s advances and that he burned his clothes after her death to hide any evidence.

Moore’s attorney objected to allowing jurors to hear that evidence, but Judge Sweeney overruled his objection.