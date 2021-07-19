Jury selection begins for man accused of killing woman in front of her children

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection has begun in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in front of her children.

Judge Anthony Donofrio is hearing the case against Kyle Rice, 31, who is charged with aggravated murder for the February 2019 death of his ex-girlfriend, Danekua Bankston.

Bankston died Feb. 8, 2019, a few days after she was shot in the head in her Oregon Avenue apartment on the West Side.

Police said Bankston was shot in front of her children and sister during an apartment in her apartment. Rice fled but was arrested hours after the shooting.

Prosecutors have said in previous hearings there are witnesses and cell phone evidence placing Rice at the crime scene.

Rice is on his third set of lawyers in the case because of various disagreements with other attorneys and at least two of those attorneys have been court appointed.

He has also tried twice to get his $1 million bond reduced, as he has been held in the county jail awaiting trial but both motions were declined.