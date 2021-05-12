Jury seated for second defendant in neglect, starvation death case in Mercer County

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A jury has been seated and the trial has begun for a second defendant in connection to the death of a teen in Mercer County.

Paul Bacorn is facing several charges including murder, child endangering and tampering with evidence.

Bacorn shared a mobile home with the the victim and his father, Antonio Juan Gonzales, Sr.

Gonzales has already been convicted in the case and is serving a life sentence.

Authorities found Gonzales’s 14-year-old son, Antonio, Jr., dead at their home in Delaware Township in 2019.

The teenager weighed just 70 pounds.

The coroner said the victim died of hypovolemic shock – an emergency condition in which severe blood or fluid loss makes the heart unable to pump enough blood to the body. It can cause organs to stop working.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati called it the worst case of physical abuse he’s seen.

Bacorn also faces a life sentence if convicted.