Jury returns verdict in Youngstown sex abuse case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury in Mahoning County found a man guilty of 73 counts of sexual abuse charges against three family members.

The jury returned the verdict Friday afternoon against Dustin Ruiter, 46.

Prosecutors said Ruiter raped three girls at a house in Youngstown over a seven-month time period.

The jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon.

Bradley Olson, Ruiter’s attorney, said he is dissatisfied with the outcome. His client maintains his innocence, but they have to respect the jury’s decision.

The defense had maintained that the children lied about being physically abused and blamed that on their past of living on the streets.

Ruiter will be sentenced at a later date.