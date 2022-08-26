YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury in Mahoning County found a man accused of sex crimes against two children not guilty of all charges.

Butler Johnson, V, 30, was on trial before Judge Anthony Donofrio on a 15-count indictment, which included charges of rape, attempted rape, gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct.

Johnson has been in jail since his arrest in October 2020.

Investigators had said that he committed sex crimes against two children — ages 4 and 12 at the time.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.