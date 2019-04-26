Jury reaches verdict in Youngstown murder case

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A jury has reached a verdict in the Youngstown murder trial of Dashonti Baker.

The jury found Baker guilty of murder with firearm specifications and having weapons under disability. The jury ruled that he was not guilty of aggravated murder.

The jury got the case Thursday afternoon after six days of testimony.

Baker was accused of shooting and killing Raven Faircloth-Thomas in July of 2017.

Prosecutors said the two were arguing over a house that the victim had given to Baker in a deed.

Baker will be sentenced at a later date.