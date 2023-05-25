WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After nearly 11 hours of deliberations, the jury in the trial against Katilyn Wilkes reached a partial verdict.

Wilkes was found guilty of five counts of gross sexual imposition, three of which were lesser included offenses on rape charges.

She was found not guilty of two additional rape charges. The jury could not reach a verdict on the remaining rape counts in which Wilkes was charged.

“We’re always satisfied when our victims are believed, even if the defendants are only convicted of lesser included offenses,” said Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Diane Barber.

Wilkes’ supporters cried as the now 20-year-old said, ” I love you,” as she was taken to the jail in handcuffs.

Sentencing will be at a later date. Wilkes could face up to 60 months in prison for each of the five counts in which she was convicted.

Barber said she will consult with Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins as to whether or not to retry Wilkes on the outstanding six rape charges.

Wilkes was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl between December 2021 and February 2022.