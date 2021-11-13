Jury reaches verdict in 2018 Youngstown murder case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County jury returned guilty verdicts in a November 2018 shooting case in which a Warren man was killed and another man was wounded.

The guilty verdicts in the case against Stephon Hopkins and Lorice Moore, both 25, came late Friday afternoon.

The jury found the men guilty of murder, felonious assault and attempted murder charges, according to Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacavone. They found them not guilty of aggravated murder.

Hopkins and Moore were accused of the Nov. 18, 2018, shooting death of Christopher Jackson, 21, and the wounding of Carlos Davis, 25.

Jackson was found in a running car on Bennington Avenue and Davis was found hiding on a nearby porch.

Jurors were picked Monday before Judge Anthony D’Apolito, and testimony in the case began Tuesday.

Friday, Youngstown police Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert testified that investigators were able to identify Hopkins as a suspect after looking at one of his Facebook accounts. After a search of those Facebook accounts, he said he found several phone calls and messages that started about two hours before Jackson was killed on the Facebook messaging app.

Lambert said he also received test results from DNA that was taken from the car the two men were in and the results showed that Moore’s DNA was found on a door handle. Lambert also found a key in the car that had Hopkins’ DNA on it

Davis, the man who was wounded in the shooting, took the witness stand Tuesday but invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refused to testify.

A third man, Brian Donlow, 25, was convicted of Jackson’s death and the wounding of Davis in April following a bench trial in April. Davis also took the Fifth in that trial.

Hopkins and Moore haven’t been sentenced yet in this case, but they are already serving sentences of 21 years to life in prison for an unrelated murder in June 2018, also on the East Side.