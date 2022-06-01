YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jurors in the trial of a man accused of the 2009 murder of a missing Smith Township teenager have been told to keep deliberating until they can reach a verdict.

The “Howard Charge” came after jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court told Judge Maureen Sweeney they could not reach a verdict in the murder case of 51-year-old Robert Moore of Alliance.

Moore is charged with murder for the death of Glenna Jean White, 17, who was last seen alive June 2, 2009, at an Alliance home where she had been drinking with several people, including Moore.

Jurors began deliberating Tuesday afternoon after hearing closing arguments and told Judge Sweeney at about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday that they were deadlocked.

The Howard Charge is when a judge tells a jury to make one last effort to try and resolve the case.

Testimony began May 24.https://www.wkbn.com/news/local-news/testimony-begins-in-smith-township-cold-case-murder-trial/

Moore was indicted in December after the case was reopened when the Portage County Drug Task Force received a tip.

White’s body has never been found.

Prosecutors said White accused Moore of trying to rape her and Moore angrily took her home. When he returned to the house where people were drinking, he was covered in blood and mud and said White jumped out of the car he was driving that was at a stop sign in front of a bar.

Moore claimed that three men from the bar jumped him and beat him.