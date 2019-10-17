Jury finds Youngstown man guilty of fatally beating his wife

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court found a Youngstown man guilty of murder in the beating death of his wife.
Jason Hymes, Sr., 46, was found guilty after a two-day trial before Judge Anthony D’Apolito. He faced charges of murder, felonious assault and domestic violence for the death of his wife, Ryan Weaver-Hymes.
Police said Hymes beat the woman February 13 at a North Side Youngstown bar then later at their Alameda Avenue home.
Weaver-Hymes died two days later from her injuries.
Sentencing has not been set yet.