Jury finds woman guilty of charge in Youngstown stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court found a woman guilty of aggravated assault in a September 2018 stabbing in Youngstown.

The same jury also found Chantel Crowder, 31, not guilty of the more serious charge of felonious assault.

Crowder was charged with slashing a woman across the face while the victim was fighting with Crowder’s mother at a Tyrell Avenue apartment complex.

Crowder claimed self-defense, saying that her mother was losing the fight and she thought she needed to intervene.

A trial began Tuesday before Judge Anthony Donofrio.

Jurors took just over an hour on Thursday before reaching their verdicts.

Judge Donofrio continued Crowder’s bond. Sentencing will take place after a presentence investigation.