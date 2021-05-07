Jury finds Warren man guilty in federal court of gun, drug charges

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) — A jury this week in federal court found a Warren man guilty of gun and drug charges.

Jurors in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio Thursday before U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster returned guilty verdicts against Donale E. Jones, 40, on counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, possession with intent to distrbute heroin and fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute tramadol.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 26 before Judge Polster.

A federal grand jury indicted Jones in April 2019 after he was arrested Nov. 11, 2018, by Warren police after he was pulled over while driving away from a gas station at Main Avenue and First Street SW for having loud music.

Police smelled burnt marijuana in the car, which led to a search where a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun and a .22-caliber revolver were found, along with fentanyl and heroin.

Jones’ attorneys filed a suppression motion, saying that the stop was unconstitutional, but Judge Polster ruled against them.

Trial began Tuesday and wrapped up Thursday. Jurors delivered their verdicts later in the day Thursday.

An indictment in the case said Jones is barred from having a gun because of a previous gun conviction in 2015 in federal court.

Prosecutors are also asking for Judge Polster to approve the seizure of the two guns and ammunition, as well as $9,040 cash.