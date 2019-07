In May, Ryan Rulong shot at the University at Larchmont bar in Warren, hurting three people

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It took a Trumbull County jury less than an hour to find Ryan Rulong guilty on all charges related to a Warren bar shooting.

The Girard man was charged with eight counts of attempted murder and felonious assault.

In May, Rulong shot at the University at Larchmont bar in Warren, hurting three people.

Afterward, he robbed a gas station in Howland. For that, he was convicted of aggravated robbery.

Rulong will be sentenced Friday morning.