Jury finds man guilty of robbery at Campbell Burger King

Israel Graham, 23, of Youngstown, faced charges of aggravated robbery, safecracking and three counts of kidnapping

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury in Mahoning County found a man guilty on all charges that he robbed a fast-food restaurant in Campbell in 2018.

The jury returned the verdict Friday afternoon before Judge Maureen Sweeney in the case of Israel Graham, 23, of Kenneth Street in Youngstown, who faced charges of aggravated robbery, safecracking and three counts of kidnapping.

The charges have firearm specifications.

Graham was accused of being one of two men who robbed the McCartney Road Burger King on Oct. 28, 2018.

Prosecutors said in opening arguments Wednesday that employees recognized Graham’s voice because, at one time, he was a manager there.

Defense attorney Ed Hartwig countered that the robbery took place so fast and was so traumatic that the witnesses were confused.

Graham will be sentenced at a later date. He faces up to 50 years in prison.