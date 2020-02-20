Jury finds man guilty of killing woman outside Niles bar last year

Ryan Daniels has been convicted of killing the 33-year-old mother of two last February

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury found Ryan Daniels, Sr. guilty of reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter in the death of a woman outside of a Niles bar last year.

Daniels’ bond has been revoked. He’ll be back in court Wednesday.

He shot 33-year-old Brittany Mazanec outside of Hideaway Lounge on Route 422 in February 2019. She died of her injuries later at the hospital.

Daniels initially agreed to plead guilty last fall, but withdrew his plea and headed to trial.

Mazanec was a mother to two young children.