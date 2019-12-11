Jury finds man guilty of assaulting Youngstown woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court found a man guilty Wednesday of an attack on a woman in September.

Daniel Uncapher, 27, of Dearborn Street, was found guilty of kidnapping, abduction, felonious assault and aggravated menacing.

Judge Anthony Donofrio heard the case after a jury was selected Monday. Sentencing will be held at a later date.

Uncapher attacked a woman he met online at her Oak Hill Avenue home on the south side.

The woman said he was very drunk and he choked and beat her.

She got away by saying she had children she had to tend to upstairs. When she went upstairs, she called police.