Jury finds man guilty exactly 2 years to the day Columbiana County woman was murdered

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury has found 28-year-old Terrance Haywood guilty of the murder of Destiny Moody.

They reached the verdict in less than three hours, according to our print partner the Morning Journal.

Haywood was also found guilty of tampering with evidence and gun charges.

He is facing 15 years to life for the murder charge alone.

The verdict came exactly two years to the day that Haywood broke into her home while three of her kids were inside and shot and killed her.

Police say the two were dating.

Haywood will be sentenced on November 3, according to the Morning Journal.