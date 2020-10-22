Jury finds former East Liverpool bus driver not guilty of OVI, child endangering charges

A jury found Donald Goodwin not guilty of OVI and child endangering charges, but guilty of reckless operation

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury found a former East Liverpool school bus driver not guilty of OVI and child endangering charges after reports officials pulled him from the bus after smelling alcohol on his breath.

The jury returned the not guilty verdict for defendant Donald Goodwin on Wednesday. The jury did find him guilty of a reckless operation charge.

The school district fired Goodwin in January.

Coaches for the boys’ basketball players reported urging Goodwin to pull over in January while the team was headed to Carrollton for a game.

According to a police report, shortly after the team left East Liverpool High School, coaches urged Goodwin to pull over after they said he smelled like alcohol and was “exhibiting abnormal behavior.”

The coaches said Goodwin took a bend too fast, according to the report.

Goodwin told police he had been drinking the night before but did not have anything to drink before picking up the students. He said he quit drinking around 1:30 a.m. and went to bed.

According to court records, Goodwin was fined $100, plus court costs.

More stories from WKBN.com: