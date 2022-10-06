WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County jury began deliberating Thursday in the case of a man charged in the murder of a pregnant woman.

Kemari James is accused of killing La`Nesha Workman. She was found dead in 2020 of an apparent gunshot wound inside her home on Ogden Avenue in Warren.

Her two children were also found inside.

The jury began deliberating on Thursday afternoon. After an hour of deliberations, they were sent home and will resume at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The case was being heard by a visiting judge.