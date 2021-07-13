Jury begins deliberations in deadly Canfield crash case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
As Michael Malvasi sat in court staring straight ahead, the Cuyahoga County medical Examiner who performed the autopsy on Ryan Lanzo said in a taped deposition the victim suffered multiple serious injuries and quickly died.

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Closing arguments have finished in the trial of a Canfield man accused of crashing his car in 2017 and leaving his hurt passenger to die. The jury will now decide the case.

Michael Malvasi, Jr. is facing aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI charges in the crash that killed his friend, Ryan Lanzo.

Prosecutors told jurors the evidence shows Malvasi was driving drunk early the morning of November 18, 2017, when he crashed his car and Lanzo was killed.

Malvai’s attorney claims the evidence does not provide Malvasi was driving at the time of the crash, even if the defendant did make a number of bad decisions then.

Malvasi has repeatedly claimed Lanzo was the driver.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com