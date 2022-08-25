YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A jury in municipal court earlier this month acquitted a man accused of pulling a gun during a parking dispute in February.

Jurors Aug. 2 found Gage Sell, 21, not guilty of a first-degree misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing, court records show.

Court records also show jurors could not reach a verdict on a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing.

Sell was arrested after police responded Feb. 6 to a call of a fight with a gun at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Ohio Avenue.

Witnesses said Sell pointed a gun at them as they sat in a car in the parking lot and that Sell punched one of them in the face, police reports said.

Police reports said Sell told police he had a gun but did not point it at anyone, and he punched a man he was arguing with over a parking space because the man would not let Gage shut his door.

Gage spoke to WKBN about the outcome of the case, and he said he was legally carrying the gun and had it for his protection after he said the other man mentioned going to get a weapon. He said the man also ripped the door of his apartment open.

He said he is happy to have the case behind him.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.