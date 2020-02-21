Jurors to deliberate in East Side Youngstown murder case

Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa told jurors that two men seen in a video of the shooting are the defendants, Stephon Hopkins and Brian Donlow. Defense attorneys argued that the video is too grainy to make a proper ID.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As they did earlier this week in opening arguments, attorneys Friday in the case of two men accused of a 2018 shooting death at an apartment complex on Youngstown’s east side focused on a video of the shooting during closing arguments in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa told jurors seated before Judge Anthony D’Apolito that the two men in a video showing the June 19, 2018 shooting death of Brandon Wylie, 30, at the Plaza View apartments are Stephon Hopkins, 22 and Brian Donlow, 25.

Brian Donlow and Stephon Hopkins

However, defense attorneys Mark Carfolo and John Laczko both said the video is too grainy to determine if the shooters are their clients.

Testimony began Wednesday after jurors were picked Tuesday. After closing arguments, jurors were instructed in the law by Judge D’Apolito then sent to deliberate.

Cantalamessa said that prosecutors can prove the two men were Donlow and Hopkins. She said Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert, who had dealings with both men in the past, was able to identify them because of the way their carried themselves on the video. Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal, lead investigator on the case, said he saw Hopkins wearing the same pair of shorts that he did in a Facebook post.

Cantalamessa also said Hopkins and Donlow were identified as being present at a gathering outside one of the Plaza View buildings just before Wylie arrived and they could be seen leading him away from the gathering on the video.

“They made sure no one was around when they did this,” Cantalamessa said.

Carfolo, who represents Hopkins, told jurors that the quality of the video is poor and none of the features of the two defendants can be seen.

“They produced a video, a video that showed faceless, silhouetted figures,” Carfolo said.

Carfolo also said there was no connection between the defendants and Wylie. He said prosecutors failed to show that the defendants were part of a plan by another person who wanted Wylie dead.

Laczko also said the video is lacking in quality and that there is no connection between the defendants and Wylie.