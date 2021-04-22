Jurors to deliberate in Campbell Burger King robbery trial

Israel Graham is accused of robbing the McCartney Road Burger King in 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court are deliberating the fate of a man charged with robbing a Campbell fast food restaurant in 2018.

Closing arguments were held Thursday before Judge Maureen Sweeney in the case of Israel Graham, 23, of Kenneth Street in Youngstown, who faces counts of aggravated robbery, safecracking and three counts of kidnapping.

The charges have firearm specifications.

Graham is accused of being one of two men who robbed the McCartney Road Burger King on Oct. 28, 2018.

Prosecutors said in opening arguments Wednesday that employees recognized Graham’s voice because, at one time, he was a manager there.

Defense attorney Ed Hartwig countered that the robbery took place so fast and was so traumatic that the witnesses were confused.

Jurors were selected Tuesday, and testimony was heard Wednesday.