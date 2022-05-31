YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court this afternoon are expected to hear closing arguments in the case of a man accused of killing a Smith Township teen missing since 2009.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case Tuesday morning by telling jurors about a woman that Robert Moore, 51, of Alliance, killed in 1993 in Stark County for which he served a 15-year prison sentence for manslaughter.

Just before that, however, defense attorney Jeffrey Haupt objected to that testimony for the third time during the case. He was overruled by Judge Maureen Sweeney.

Haupt contends allowing jurors to hear that information will prejudice them against his client.

Moore is on trial for the murder of Glenna Jean White, 17, who was last seen on June 2 or 3, 2009, in an Alliance home where several people had been drinking.

Prosecutors have said that just before she disappeared, White claimed that Moore tried to rape her, and Moore took her home. When he returned, he was covered in mud and blood.

The case was reopened in 2017 after a member of the Portage County Drug Task Force received a tip while working another case. Moore was indicted in December.

White’s body has never been found.

Prosecutors have said the 1993 murder is similar to White’s case because in 1993, Moore killed a woman at Berlin Lake who refused to have sex with him, beating her to death in a fit of rage, leaving her in the water near the shore, then burning his clothes to try to hide evidence.

A retired Stark County Sheriff’s Office detective testified that Moore confessed the day after the woman was killed.

Prosecutors have also said that Moore tried to destroy evidence used in White’s murder by burning them in a car about a week after she disappeared. Haupt also objected to that testimony, saying there was no proof the fire was purposely set. Judge Sweeney overruled that motion as well.

After the lawyers present summations, jurors are expected to be instructed on the law by Judge Sweeney before they begin deliberating.