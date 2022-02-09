YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court are expected to begin deliberations Wednesday afternoon in the trial of two men accused of a 2018 triple murder in which a baby was one of the victims.

In closing arguments, Assistant Prosecutor Rob Andrews told jurors that both defendants, Taquashon Ray and Shainquon Sharpe, both 25, admitted being in a car that was found at the murder scene in front of the car the victims were gunned down in and that they left behind a trail of cell phone and Facebook messenger evidence talking about the murders. Andrews also said that Sharpe’s DNA was found on a shell casing at the crime scene.

Attorneys for both men, however, said there are no eyewitnesses that place either defendant at the scene with a gun in their hand or firing a gun, and that the cell phone and DNA evidence was unreliable.

Sharpe and Ray are accused of the Nov. 7, 2018, shooting deaths of Edward Morris, 21; his girlfriend Valarcia Blair, 19; and their 3-month-old son Tariq.

They were shot in a car parked in front of a home at the intersection of Pasadena Avenue and Gibson Street. Edward Morris was found shot to death in the driver’s seat, a .45-caliber handgun on his lap. Blair and Tariq were both alive when the first officers arrived. Tariq was taken by police to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he died. Blair also died at the hospital.

Testimony in the case began Jan. 26 and the trial has been delayed because of weather; when one of the prosecutors became sick; and when testimony was delayed for a day so defense attorneys could examine cell phone evidence.

Jurors heard closing arguments Wednesday morning, then came back after lunch to be instructed on the law by Judge Maureen Sweeney before beginning their deliberations.

Andrews said Ray admitted he was at the scene in the car that was found in front of the car Edward Morris was driving, a white Ford Focus that was abandoned because it would not start. Andrews said the owner of the car told police she allowed Sharpe and Ray to borrow it and they were the last people that she saw in the car.

Police began their investigation by focusing on Sharpe and Ray because they were the last people to have access to the car, Andrews said. The lead investigator on the case, Detective Sgt. Ron Barber, had earlier testified that there was a bounty on Edward Morris because he had shot someone earlier in 2018 and that perhaps he was shot to collect that bounty.

During one of the times Barber interviewed Sharpe, he let it slip that he was also in the car found at the crime scene, Andrews said.

Andrews reminded jurors of messages he said Ray had sent to another person asking, “Do you still want Ed? I have him and his brother right where I want them,” and another one from Sharpe talking about getting guns.

Andrews told jurors to study the cell phone evidence closely as they deliberate.

“Look at the things being said before and immediately after and sometime after that,” Andrews said.

Sharpe’s attorney, Mark Lavelle, said prosecutors failed to prove his client was even at the crime scene and he attacked Andrews’ claim that his client’s DNA was found at the crime scene. Lavelle said a DNA analyst testified that there was a 1 in 8,000 probability Sharpe’s DNA was on the casing. For comparison purposes, Lavelle noted that the analyst testified that there was a one in 1 trillion chance that someone other than Edward Morris left his DNA on a .45-caliber shell casing recovered inside his car.

Lavelle said a DNA profile can also be diluted by someone in the same family who has similar DNA. And he repeatedly said there is no testimony that places Sharpe at the crime scene when the shooting happened.

“Mr. Andrews, if you want to convict Shainquon Sharpe, put him at the scene,” Lavelle said.

Lou DeFabio, who represents Ray, said his client has never hidden the fact that he was at the scene. DeFabio said his client admitted he was there to buy drugs at the house where Edward Morris parked in front of and that when gunfire broke out, his client ducked down so he wouldn’t get hit. He later ran to a nearby gas station, where Barber testified he was seen on video, to ask for a ride.

No one in the neighborhood, or the first police officers who arrived within 30 to 60 seconds after gunfire broke out, said they saw Ray with a gun or fire a gun, DeFabio said.

DeFabio also said Ray saw someone pull up behind him before the shooting at the home in a distinctive car who was arrested at the home the next day with a gun. Although tests showed that the gun was not used in the crime, he said police never investigated if that person had anything to do with the murders.

The cell phone location evidence is also unreliable, DeFabio said. DeFabio said location data for Ray’s phone for the first call he made about five minutes after the murders places the phone at Wick Park, which is clear on the opposite side of town. That discrepancy could not be explained during the trial, DeFabio said.