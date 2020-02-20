Jurors see video evidence as testimony continues in East Side Youngstown murder trial

Stephon Hopkins and Brian Donlow are accused of shooting and killing Brandon Wylie in June of 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Testimony continued Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the trial of two men accused of a June 2018 murder on Youngstown’s East Side.

Stephon Hopkins, 22 and Brian Donlow, 24, are both charged with aggravated murder and murder for the June 19, 2018, shooting death of Brandon Wylie, 30, in a courtyard at the Plaza View apartment complex.

The two were not indicted until May of 2019.

Jurors were picked Tuesday before Judge Anthony D’Apolito and opening statements and testimony began Wednesday.

Jurors heard from ballistic analysts from the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation before one of the detectives in the case, Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal, testified. One of the things that Zubal testified about is that he was able to match Hopkins to security video of the shooting by a pair of shorts he wore in a picture on Facebook that matched a pair of shorts one of the shooters was wearing when Wylie was killed.

Wednesday, Wylie’s father testified that he had received tips shortly after his son died that Hopkins and Donlow were responsible for his son’s death and he passed that information on to detectives.

Jurors were also able to view the video Thursday.