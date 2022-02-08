YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors Tuesday showed jurors in the trial of two men accused of a November 2018 triple murder Facebook messages and phone calls they say prove the two suspects committed the crimes.

Two of the messages, from co-defendant Taquashon Ray, 25, came minutes after the Nov. 7, 2018, shooting deaths of Edward Morris, 21, Valarcia Blair, 19 and their 3-month-old son Tariq Morris, prosecutors said, and contained only the words “check” and “mate.”

Ray, along with Shainquon Sharpe, 25, are on trial before Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. They each face several charges including four counts of aggravated murder. The extra count is because one of the victims was under 13.

The three were shot in a car at the corner of Pasadena Avenue and Gibson Street. Edward Morris was dead when police arrived. Blair was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where she died along with Tariq, who was driven to the hospital by police who thought they could not wait for an ambulance to arrive because of the severity of his injuries.

City police Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert, who specializes in analyzing cell phone evidence for the department, testified about the messages, calls and locations of the phones found by police.

Sharpe and Ray sent hundreds of messages over the Facebook Messenger app and also made phone calls to several people.

Ray also sent a message that said “Job done,” Lambert testified.

In earlier testimony the lead investigator on the case, Detective Sgt. Ron Barber said his investigation showed that someone wanted revenge against Edward Morris because of a previous shooting that he was involved in.

Lambert testified that Ray sent a message to someone three days before the killings, asking “Do you still want Ed [Morris], or no?”

There were also messages by Sharpe about buying guns, Lambert testified.

Sharpe’s DNA was found on a shell casing at the crime scene while Ray admitted to police he was there. In his earlier testimony, Barber said he had received several tips that the two should be looked at. It took him almost a year to the day of the murders to get an indictment.

Testimony in the case began Jan. 26, but the case has been delayed because of weather and other issues. It is expected to wrap up with closing arguments this week.