WASHINGTON D.C. (WKBN)- Jury deliberations concluded Thursday in the case of an East Liverpool man who was found guilty of several charges related to the incursion of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

A jury found Kenneth Thomas guilty of seven of the 12 charges. Thomas was found guilty of civil disorder, four counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Thomas was found not guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and act of physical violence in the Capitol ground or buildings.

The jury could not come to a conclusion on a fifth count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding an officer and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building or grounds. Judge Dabney Friedrich granted a request to dismiss those charges.

The sentencing for Thomas is scheduled for September 6.

Records state that Thomas encouraged rioters to ‘hold the line’ and prevented officers from advancing.

More than 900 people have been charged in connection with the Capital insurrection on January 6, 2021.