YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jurors are expected to return today to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to continue deliberating the fate of a man accused of a June shooting death at a South Side gas station.

Closing arguments were held late Thursday afternoon in the case of Samuel Byrd, 69, who is charged with aggravated murder in the June 15 shooting death of Keimone Black, 29.

Black was sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV parked at a gas pump at a gas station at South and Samuel avenues at about 3 a.m. when someone walked up to the passenger’s window and fired several shots.

Black was hit and fell out of the SUV. He later died.

Jury selection took place Monday and testimony began Tuesday before visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny.

After jurors heard closing arguments, Judge Pokorny instructed them in the law and they deliberated briefly before leaving for the evening.

Prosecutors said Byrd was a suspect early on because the lead investigator in the case, Lt. Robert Gentile, who was then a detective sergeant, was able to tell by watching video from the gas station that Byrd was the shooter.

Prosecutors have said Byrd was driven to Dickson Street, which is next to the gas station, got out of the passenger’s side of a car there, walked to the gas station, shot Black then came back to the car and it drove away.

Police got security video from a house on Dickson Street that the car was parked in front of and while they were they also found a fresh cigarette butt on the pavement where the car had been parked. When it was tested, the DNA on the cigarette matched Byrd’s.

Defense attorneys said it would have been impossible to identify Byrd from surveillance video because the quality of the video was not that good. They also said the DNA results on the cigarette butt are “limited” and that police never recovered the murder weapon despite serving several search warrants.