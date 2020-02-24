Jurors continue deliberating in Youngstown apartment complex murder trials

The two are accused of the June 2018 shooting death at the Plaza View apartment complex

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jurors returned to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Monday to continue deliberating in the aggravated murder trials of 22-year-old Stephon Hopkins and 25-year-old Brian Donlow.

The two are accused of the June 19, 2018 shooting death of 30-year-old Brandon Wylie at the Plaza View apartment complex.

Jurors heard closing arguments Friday before Judge Anthony D’Apolito before beginning deliberations late in the afternoon.

Jurors were dismissed for the weekend after deliberating for two hours.