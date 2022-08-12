YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court began deliberating Friday the fate of a man charged in a late 2018 double shooting that killed a man.

During closing arguments, Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin told jurors seated before Judge John Durkin there was no doubt the man known as “Slim,” is the defendant, Lavontae Knight, 27, of Ferndale Avenue.

Knight is charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the Dec. 30, 2018, shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, and the wounding of his girlfriend.

The trial began Monday with jury selection and testimony beginning Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Harris and his girlfriend were shot after they were taken by gunpoint from a home on Ferndale Avenue. They said Knight and an unidentified man drove the girlfriend’s SUV to East Earle Avenue and Erie Street, got out, and Knight shot into the SUV, hitting Harris in the head and wounding the girlfriend.

She drove to a 3200 Market St. gas station to get help, which is where police and ambulances met her. Harris died on his way to the hospital.

McLaughlin told jurors that although the girlfriend did not know Knight’s name at the time of the shooting, she knew him by his nickname, “Slim.” She said police knew Knight went by the name Slim; he used Slim as his name on a Facebook profile; she picked Knight out of a photo lineup the day after the shooting; and the crime started on Ferndale Avenue, where Knight lived and where his girlfriend also lived.

“Could all of these things be a coincidence? No,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin also said Knight hid for two weeks after the shooting and denied that he went by the name Slim.

In opening statements, defense attorneys said Knight was not even present when Harris was shot and that Harris’ girlfriend had sent pictures of a man thought to be the second man with Knight, but those leads never panned out.