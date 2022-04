CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- A Scrap Metal Drive is happening at Willow Park this weekend.

You can drop off your metal items from Noon to 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

If you can’t drop them off, call the Northeast Ohio Junk Removal for pick up.

The items that can be removed are found here.

Proceeds of the fundraiser will go to the construction of Safety City, a new interactive space for the community to host events and teach kids about safety