Junior fair member upset by Columbiana County Fair’s cancellation in 2020, pleased it’s back

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Many people are happy that county fairs are happening this year. Last year, one boy pled his case on why the Columbiana County Fair shouldn’t have been canceled, but he’s much happier this year now that there is a full fair.

In a Zoom call in June, 2020, the Columbiana County Agricultural Society met to discuss if the fair was happening.

They opened up the floor for anyone wanting to speak before voting not to have it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are going to have to find ways around it anyways, so why not start with the fair?” said Emre Gott. “And I left the Zoom meeting and closed my computer and that was it for that night.”

Emre is part of the junior fair. He says they help a lot with maintenance work and setting up different parts of the fair. They also play a big hand in helping with the shows.

He was upset by the vote. At the time, the fair was canceled as a whole.

But the decision later reversed for the junior fair.

“So I’m glad they reevaluated their decision and that we actually did have somewhat of a fair last year,” Emre said. “Junior fair is in charge of all the shows, whether it’s announcing, taking down ribbons, handing out ribbons. We’re in charge of keeping track of all the booths up here.”

He says he was worried when COVID cases were on the rise, but once they started to go down, he was happy to see the fair come back.

“I’m glad that we have a full-blown fair with all the animals, including whether it’s a horse or ducks or whatever you want to bring to the fair,” Emre said. “I’m extremely excited that we actually have a true fair this year.”