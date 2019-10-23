Junior Achievement breakfast in Boardman recognizes outstanding student mentors

The mentors teach students about things like financial literacy and entrepreneurship

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley (JAMV) held its annual celebration breakfast Tuesday morning at Boardman Township Park.

Several organizations and volunteers were recognized for their help in the previous school year.

In all, JAMV reached over 12,000 students last year in 604 classrooms, with 584 volunteers.

The mentors teach students about things like financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

“Students might not know what kind of jobs are out there and that’s what happens when somebody from the class, from outside the classroom comes in. They get to learn about the different opportunities that are available to them and learn what is possible,” said Program and Special Events Coordinator Kim Urig.

Junior Achievement alumni surveys show 1 in 5 students go on to pursue the same profession as their classroom mentor.