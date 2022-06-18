HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hubbard’s Urban Alumni Community will be holding a Juneteenth Celebration of Music on Sunday.

The event will take place at Harding Park and will feature pianist Dr. Dave Thomas. He’ll perform numerous songs ranging from pop and R&B along with songs of inspiration.

He spoke about the importance of the holiday and the nation’s progress.

“We’ve come a long way and now we’ve gotten to a place where we could look back and learn from what has happened in the past and at this time I think it’s a really great time to celebrate all of the wonderful accomplishments that we’ve made,” Dr. Thomas said.

The celebration starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m.