YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association released vehicle sales for July 2023.

In the local area, the top three dealers for both new and used car sales for July 2023 were Ken Ganley Kia Boardman at number one, followed by Boardman Subaru coming in second, and Fred Martin Ford taking the third spot.

New vehicle sales were slightly down as Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana County dealerships sold 1,570 new vehicles last month, as compared to 1,650 in July of 2022.

However, year-to-date, those numbers went up as dealerships have sold 12,149 new vehicles, which is 477 more than the same period last year.

Used vehicle sales did not fare so well.

Last month, 388 fewer used vehicles were sold as compared to July 2022. Year-to-date used car sales were down by 1,409.