AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the time being at least, businessman Sebastian Rucci will not be allowed back into the California Palms in Austintown.

Last month a Mahoning County Magistrate ruled Rucci and his staff and remaining clients should be evicted from the hotel-turned-recovery center.

Wednesday, a judge signed off on the order.

Earlier this year, a lending firm obtained title to the property through foreclosure.

Rucci still has a case pending in the Court of Appeals trying to maintain control of the facility.