YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The judge handling the cases of the two people charged with the September 2020 shooting death of a 4-year-old Struthers boy said Friday that a tentative schedule to head to trial is starting to take shape.

A hearing was held Friday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for one of the defendants, Brandon Crump, 18. Judge Anthony D’Apolito said after prosecutors informed him of when DNA in the case can be tested, he hopes to begin the first trial before the end of the year.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin told the judge that the out-of-state lab that is testing the DNA for the defense has informed them that it can do the testing either May 10 or May 17.

Allowing for at least a month for the tests to be completed, Judge D’Apolito said defense attorneys can then be given a month to study evidence and then can devote three months after that to drafting and hearing pretrial motions.

If all goes well, Judge D’Apolito said he should be able to hear the case against Crump or co-defendant Kimonie Bryant, 26, late in the year.

Both defendants face capital charges for the Sept. 21, 2020, shooting death of Rowan Sweeney in his mother’s Perry Street home in Struthers. Three other people were wounded in the same shooting.

Although Bryant can receive the death penalty if convicted, Crump can not be put to death if convicted because he was a juvenile at the time the crimes were committed, which makes him ineligible for the death penalty under Ohio law.

A third defendant, Andre McCoy, 21, was shot in the head in the same shooting and has not been found since he was treated for his wound. He also faces death penalty charges in the case. Three others were also charged in that indictment with other roles in the case.

DNA testing is crucial because the results will dictate if Crump or Bryant will be tried first.

The testing has been delayed because attorneys for Bryant wanted the evidence to be tested at an independent lab with an independent observer watching the testing. However, no one could find a lab that would allow an independent observer to be in the same room as the testing.

The lab that prosecutors originally sent the DNA evidence to, Bode Technology Group in Lorton, Va., would allow an observer to watch the testing via closed-circuit television.

Bryant’s attorneys wanted Judge D’Apolito to order Bode or another lab to allow an observer in the same room to watch the testing, but Judge D’Apolito instead ordered Jan. 26 that the observer watch the testing at Bode through the closed-circuit TV.

Judge D’Apolito said the fact that neither the state Bureau of Criminal Identification or Investigation nor any other lab allows outside observers to watch testing in person was one of the factors why he made the ruling.

The items that are to be tested for DNA were taken from Bryant, but they could also impact Crump’s defense strategy, depending on the test results. Prosecutors have alluded to the items but have not commented on specifically what is being tested.