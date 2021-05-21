Judge sets bond for suspect in Boardman murder of Wendy’s employee

Charles Sidberry has been held on no bond since his October arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in an October shooting death in Boardman was given a bond Friday after being held since October on no bond.

Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court set bond at 10 percent of $500,000 for Charles Sidberry, who is accused of the Oct. 3 shooting death of Issak Villareal, also 19.

Sidberry had been held in the Mahoning County Jail on no bond. He was arrested shortly after Villareal was killed.

Villareal was found shot to death Oct. 3 outside a South Avenue car wash still wearing a uniform from Wendy’s, where he worked. Police said he asked to leave about 11:30 a.m. because he told his supervisor his mother was dropping something off for him. He was found shot to death a few hours later.

Sidberry was indicted in November on a murder charge.

Defense attorney Ed Hartwig said bond is to ensure a defendant’s appearance at trial, and he believes Sidberry is a good candidate for bond because he would live with his parents. Having him out on bond would also make it easier to prepare his defense, Hartwig said.

Hartwig suggested a bond of $100,000.

Assistant Prosecutor Rob Andrews opposed the motion, saying that bond is also to ensure the public’s safety while a defendant is awaiting trial. Andrews said he did not want to give away many details of the case, but he did say Sidberry is accused of forcing someone to drive the victim at gunpoint to the spot where his body was dumped.

Andrews said if bond was granted, it should be $1 million, which Hartwig immediately objected to.

“That’s like a ransom,” Hartwig said.

Judge Sweeney set the bond at 10 percent of $500,000.

Several members of Villareal’s family were in attendance.