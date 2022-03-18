YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown Municipal Court judge sentenced a city police officer to jail time for refusing to wear a mask in court.

Judge Carla Baldwin sentenced 36-year-old Thomas Wisener to 10 days in the county jail for a contempt charge that resulted from his mask refusal.

Court records show Wisener failed to wear the mask Feb. 23 when he was to testify as a witness in a case.

The court found Wisener guilty of contempt, and Judge Baldwin sentenced him to jail time and to pay a $250 fine on Friday.

Wisener was sworn in at the Youngstown Police Department in 2013.

Youngstown Police Staff Inspector Lt. Brian Butler released the following statement about Wisener’s sentence: